State police: 17-year-old charged after noose found at RHAM High School

NAACP calling for action after noose found at RHAM High School
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HEBRON, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old student is facing charges after a noose was found at RHAM High School in Hebron last week.

Police said a noose was found in the boy’s locker room on November 18.

An arrest warrant was submitted after state police launched an investigation.

During the investigation police reviewed video surveillance, conducted canvasses and several interviews, authorities said.

A 17-year-old RHAM High School student was charged with placing a noose on property and breach of peace second degree.

The teen is due in Willimantic Juvenile Court next week.

