Woman arrested after falsely reporting sex assault

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On August 28, Meriden Police say they responded to Lewis Avenue for the complaint of a sexual assault that occurred in the Meriden Mall parking garage.

After an investigation, Meriden Police say they gathered enough information to determine the complaint was fabricated.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Kaylee Sullivan-Sage, 26, and charged her with falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police.

She was taken into custody at her home earlier today with the help of Bristol Police Officers.

