Bristol Central goes against Bristol Eastern in annual Thanksgiving football game

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - In 1959 Bristol High School was split in two, creating Connecticut’s newest football rivalry.

Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern started a Thanksgiving tradition that has now lasted more than 60 years.

“It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without coming to the Central Eastern Thanksgiving day game,” said Steven Julius, Bristol. “This means a lot to the town, definitely.”

The turkey day game gives bragging rights to the winning team for the next year, and the crowd brought the energy.

“You hear the crowd. They get into it and they love this. It’s really cool,” said Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

The first touchdown of the game was a 38 yard run untouched into the end zone.

This fierce rivalry has been dominated by Central in the last few years.

Before that, it was Eastern winning the Battle of the Bell consistently.

Central continued their recent dominance today winning 13 to 6.

Alumni and parents enjoyed the game on the sidelines of the historic Muzzy Field where Babe Ruth hit a homerun in an exhibition game back in 1919.

“There’s nothing more we got excited for than getting on the bus at Eastern and coming down to Muzzy Field and playing,” said Paul Levesque, Eastern Graduate.

There was a moment of silence before the game for Bristol Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy who were killed on October 12.

“What I have seen in Bristol this year is very heartwarming,” Mayor Jeff Caggiano said.

Their badge numbers were spray painted onto the endzone next to a thin blue line flag.

“We need family and friends to get us through hard times and I think that’s a lesson that we learned here in Bristol,” said Mayor Caggiano. “The community is still reeling but I love to see that we’re getting back to a sense of normalcy.”

