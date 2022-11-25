Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory.

The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls.

Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.

Someone got in through the back of the multi-family home the party was at, got to the second floor where they all were, then fired.

Police currently do not have a suspect or motive for the killings.

Both Cesar and Jonas died at the hospital.

“He was here that day because he didn’t live here. He lived in a different place. He came to celebrate his 20th birthday,” said Eliod Morales, Cesar and Jonas’s Father.

Cesar and Jonas’ deaths mark Hartford’s 37th and 38th homicides for the year.

If you know anything about why this happened, please call police immediately.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.