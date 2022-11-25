Man arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on I-395

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing a DUI charge after driving the wrong way on I-395, according to state police.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver on I-395 in Plainfield Thursday morning.

The driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, said police.

Troopers safely stopped the driver near Exit 29. He showed signs of possible impairment, state police said.

Police then administered field sobriety tests.

Craig O’Brien, 57, of North Grafton, Massachusetts was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way on a limited access highway.

O’Brien was released on a $5000 bond and is set to appear in Danielson Superior Court on December 13.

“Thanks to the members of the public who immediately contacted 911, members of law enforcement were able to quickly take action and contain this potentially dangerous situation,” state police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.