Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

Waterbury Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim.

Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Waterbury Police add that they are still trying to confirm where exactly the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

