Record number of shoppers predicted for Black Friday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Experts believe this weekend will see a record number of shoppers spending big.

The National Retail Federation estimates a record-making 166,300,000 million people will start holiday shopping this weekend.

Their annual survey shows nearly 115,000,000 of them will be shopping on Black Friday, the highest numbers the NRF has seen since tracking this data in 2017.

“We’re looking at records in all categories. It is remarkable in the face of the cost and the price pressures, that consumers are still finding a way to increase their spending, power the economy, drive economic activity,” said Matthew Shay, President and CEO, National Retail Federation.

The NRF found the majority of Black Friday shoppers, 67% of them, are planning to head to stores in-person.

“So we usually did it, we’d start like after thanksgiving. Try to find place we could go early,” said Jarryl Josephs, New Britain.

Jarryl thinks a lot of it is people seeking normalcy in the pandemic.

“It’s good to go back and feel like how it was before the pandemic. Pandemic came and changed a lot of things for people, so I think it’s good. It’s good for the market, it’s good for business. I think it’s all great,” Jarryl said.

The earliest stores are opening is 5 a.m.

STORE OPENINGS:

Best Buy- 5 a.m.

Target- 7 a.m.

Walmart- 6 a.m.

Kohl’s- 5 a.m.

