Soccer fans pack Hartford’s Pratt Street as USA draws against England

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Packed on Pratt Street, the American Outlaws have World Cup fever.

When it’s against the boys across the pond, it means war.

The US and England played to a 0-0 draw Friday. Although England had more possession, the US had more goal opportunities.

Friday’s watch party was outside in Hartford and inside Vaughan’s Public House.

The American Outlaws are the U.S. National Team’s support group.

The Hartford chapter has been around since 2010.

Both teams were close to scoring in the first half but it was goalless at the break.

Mike Cane has been an American Outlaw for more than 10 years.

“Being a part of this organization means absolutely everything,” said Mike.

The energy in Vaughan’s and outside was electric for hours.

“It’s great. I love it. I love this atmosphere,” said Patrick Hunt, of Southington.

The American Outlaws also help out the Greater Hartford area by raising money at watch parties for charity.

Money raised today is heading to Connecticut Children’s.

“We think it’s important to not just support the national team but play a larger role in this area,” said Mike.

