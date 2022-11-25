State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police.

They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday.

The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.

State police released their first batch of stats from their Thanksgiving enforcement from midnight Wednesday to 7 a.m. today.

They’ve responded to more than a hundred accidents, arrested six drivers suspected of DUI, and issued more than 250 citations and infractions for things like speeding and distracted driving.

For drivers, Thanksgiving time can be stressful on the roads.

“You just have to be more aware of the next person because like, mainly half the battle of driving is knowing how to avoid certain things,” said John Kilbourne, Hartford.

The Thanksgiving enforcement ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Overall, there have been nearly 2,000 calls for service as of 7 a.m. this morning.

Last year, for the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were nearly 7,200 calls for service.

