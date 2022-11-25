Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield.

The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time.

Upon arrival, officers found Travis Steele, 33, of Putnam, putting sections of pipe into a Chevrolet Cruze.

A female, Melissa Hachey, 30, of Putnam, was also found at the residence with Steele.

Steele initially gave officers a false identity and date of birth, according to state police.

Officers found that copper wiring and pipe had been removed from the residence and put into their vehicle.

Burglary tools and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the vehicle.

Both Hachey and Steele were uncooperative when told they were under arrest, with Hachey managing to remove one of her handcuffs while Steele fought troopers.

Steele was charged with burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer, assault on public safety officer, and use of drug paraphernalia.

Hachey was charged with burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief in the third degree, interfering with an officer, and use of drug paraphernalia.

They were both held on a $25,000 cash/surety bond and scheduled for arraignment on 11/25/2022, at Rockville Superior Court.

