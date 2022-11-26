Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

Baby Camilla was laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Baby Camilla was laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by her family and loved ones.(Naugatuck Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones.

Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18.

She was 11 months old.

Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.

Christopher Francisquini has still not been located and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to any individual with information that leads to his capture and prosecution.

Naugatuck Police encourage anyone with information to call them at their confidential tip line: 203-720-1010

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The accused then accelerated dragging the Trooper for a short distance, before attempting to...
Teen arrested for street racing, drags trooper short distance
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Weather
Technical Discussion: Dry Through Sunday Morning... Rain Returns Tomorrow Afternoon With Possible Travel Delays!