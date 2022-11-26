11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones.

Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18.

She was 11 months old.

Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.

Christopher Francisquini has still not been located and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to any individual with information that leads to his capture and prosecution.

Naugatuck Police encourage anyone with information to call them at their confidential tip line: 203-720-1010

