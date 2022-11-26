19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford.

State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree.

Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay Walsh in the passenger’s seat.

Police say the accident occurred just before 1:36 Saturday morning.

Valentine and Walsh were transported to Midstate Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead.

State Police say Valentine was from Hartford and Walsh was from Manchester.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Troop I.

