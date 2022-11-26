Fire officials work to identify deceased victim in New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died following a house fire on Laura Lane Saturday.

According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 3:11 a.m. at a home on 80 Laura Lane.

Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the first floor and roof of the building.

Crews were battling the fire inside the home when they discovered a victim in one of the first-floor bedrooms.

Fire officials are working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

No other injures were reported following this fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

