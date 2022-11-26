Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive.

Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers.

Corporan was then taken into custody, according to police.

Police say they discovered a loaded handgun with seven live rounds of ammunition and 38 grams of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

Corporan did not posses a valid CT pistol permit and was listed on the CT Deadly Weapons Offender Registry.

This registry was created shortly after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown and requires anyone who has been convicted of criminal charges involving a deadly weapon to submit their personal information to the registry.

Because of this, Corporan was not legally allowed to own any firearms or ammunition.

Corporan was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief 1st degree, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, possession of ½ ounce or more of cocaine in freebase form, interfering with an officer, failure to obey an officer signal, and numerous motor vehicle related offenses.

