Off-duty firefighter saves woman from burning car

Car on fire in Brookfield
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was rescued from a burning car by an off-duty firefighter early Saturday morning.

The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company and EMS were dispatched to a single car accident on Route 7 shortly after 3:13 a.m.

Fire officials say the car was on fire and a person trapped inside.

A Paramedic Ambulance responded to the scene one minute after the call was made and found a bystander removing an injured driver.

The bystander was Brookfield resident Nicholas Perri Jr., a firefighter for White Plains New York.

Nicholas was on his way home when he spotted the accident.

Without protective gear or a hose line, Nicholas accessed the vehicle and pulled the driver out as flames began building on the passenger side.

Nicholas carried the driver to EMS where she was treated and transported to Danbury Hospital. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries and refused transport.

“If not for the courageous actions of Mr. Perri, the operator would have burned to death in her vehicle. His actions are a testament to him, the White Plains Fire Department, and the fire service as a whole,” writes the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post.

Image of car following fire in Brookfield
