Police respond to water leak in apartment, charge man with operating a drug factory

Ozuna-Cruz was held by WPD on $500K bond pending his court arraignment on 11-22-22.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Monday, Waterbury police responded to 45 Silver Street on a complaint of a welfare check of the building due to a water leak.

While responding to the welfare check, officers saw a large amount of narcotics inside the third floor apartment, according to police.

Jose Ozuna-Cruz, 41, was identified as the resident of the apartment.

Police obtained a search and seizure warrant and found a loaded revolver, a Glock 9mm with four live rounds of ammunition, about 4 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, 4,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl/cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $2,097.

Ozuna-Cruz is a convicted felon which further prohibits him from legally possessing any...
Ozuna-Cruz did not possess a valid CT Pistol Permit, had a prior felony conviction charge for illegal possession of a firearm in California, and is a convicted felon.

Because of this, Ozuna-Cruz is prohibited him from owning any firearms or ammunition.

Ozuna-Cruz was charged with operating a drug factory, possession of half ounce or more of cocaine, possession of one ounce or more of heroin, failure to declare a high capacity magazine, illegal sales or transfer of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver and interfering with an officer.

