Teen arrested for street racing, drags trooper short distance

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 12:42 in the morning, state troopers say they were investigating a large group of cars speeding and racing on route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown.

Troopers located the group at a DOT commuter lot off of Industrial Park Road in Cromwell where they were engaging in reckless and dangerous activities.

Police say they placed down stop sticks at the entrance of the lot before going to confront the group.

An individual in one car, 18-year-old Nathan Zig Delvalle of Ansonia, was told to turn off his car, which he ignored.

Troopers then grabbed onto his door handle and again asked Delvalle to shut off his car.

Delvalle then drove off, dragging one trooper for a short distance.

Delvalle ran over the stops sticks troopers had placed and fled the scene, almost crashing into two state police cruisers.

Troopers later located Delvalle behind a local business trying to change his flat tire.

Delvalle was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, engaging police in a pursuit, striking a traffic officer with a motor vehicle, racing on the highway, interfering with an officer/resisting, breach of peace in the 2nd degree, and reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree.

