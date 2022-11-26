Wrong-way driver strikes vehicle on I-95 north in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash that shut down a part of I-95 in Milford Saturday was the result of a wrong-way driver, state police say.

State police received several 911 calls around 2:00 a.m. stating there was a wrong-way driver driving south in the northbound lanes.

Police say drivers reported seeing the driver near Exit 34 in Milford.

Shortly after these calls, Troop G was notified the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head on.

State police say injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.

