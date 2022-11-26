Wrong-way driver strikes vehicle on I-95 north in Milford
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash that shut down a part of I-95 in Milford Saturday was the result of a wrong-way driver, state police say.
State police received several 911 calls around 2:00 a.m. stating there was a wrong-way driver driving south in the northbound lanes.
Police say drivers reported seeing the driver near Exit 34 in Milford.
Shortly after these calls, Troop G was notified the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head on.
State police say injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
