Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven.

Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle.

The impact caused the Challenger, driven by Dulce Castro, 23, of Danbury, to veer right and crash into a guardrail.

Castro and her two other occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The impact caused the Jeep to roll and eject the passenger, 35-year-old Delvon West Hines of Bridgeport.

West was pronounced dead on scene, according to state police.

The driver of the Jeep is unknown at this time.

I-95 was closed in the area of exit 42 for around 6 hours because of this crash.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500 or rahiem.farrow@ct.gov.

Anyone who was driving through the area at the time of the crash and may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Troop G in Bridgeport.

This accident remains under investigation.

