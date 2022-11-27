Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Car fire on I-84 west in Tolland leads to brush fire, lane closures

Crash on I-84 in Tolland
Crash on I-84 in Tolland(Department of Transportation)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say several lanes of I-84 west were shut down Sunday after a car fire led to a nearby brush fire.

Police were dispatched to Exit 68 shortly after 6:38 a.m. for reports of a car fire.

When troopers arrived, all occupants were safely outside of the vehicle.

The car fire quickly became a brush fire, shutting down several lanes of the highway.

According to the department of transportation, one lane is open on I-84 west, and one lane is closed on I-84 east.

The closures are causing delays in the area, according to traffic cameras.

Police say the fire department is on scene battling the fire.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: A Cloudy Start.. Then Rain This Afternoon With Possible Travel Delays!
In under an hour the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport CT, was...
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday