Car fire on I-84 west in Tolland leads to brush fire, lane closures

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say several lanes of I-84 west were shut down Sunday after a car fire led to a nearby brush fire.

Police were dispatched to Exit 68 shortly after 6:38 a.m. for reports of a car fire.

When troopers arrived, all occupants were safely outside of the vehicle.

The car fire quickly became a brush fire, shutting down several lanes of the highway.

According to the department of transportation, one lane is open on I-84 west, and one lane is closed on I-84 east.

The closures are causing delays in the area, according to traffic cameras.

Police say the fire department is on scene battling the fire.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.