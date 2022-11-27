Contests
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday

Ethan Reid and his wife opened Pinwheels to be apart of this community so customers like Brian Reich can shop local.
By Dylan Fearon and Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Small Business Saturday takes place today in-between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Turnout in Glastonbury was strong, especially at Pinwheels, a popular Glastonbury toy store.

People arrived to buy some presents with less than a month until Christmas.

“This community has always supported small businesses wonderfully,” said Ethan Reed, Owner, Pinwheels.

Ethan Reid and his wife opened Pinwheels to be apart of this community so customers like Brian Reich can shop local.

“These businesses have been here for ages so it’s kind of nice to support that. And it’s local, you don’t have to travel far, go far, you can just stay here and we can walk to all these places,” said Brian.

The Glastonbury Police Department was also in attendance to do their part this holiday season.

Officer Michael Magrey ran a toy drive outside Pinwheels in the hopes that parents buy a toy for their child and another, to donate to someone who might not receive one on Christmas.

“I remember one time, it was kind of impactful. I delivered to one family and the mom broke down in tears immediately when we showed up so that was like… they were having a pretty tough year,” said Officer Magrey.

Small Business Saturday is always popular in Glastonbury, but it is also a massive day across the country.

Last year sales topped out at $23,000,000,000 on Small Business Saturday.

Since 2010, consumers have spent $163,000,000,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

