One person dead after single vehicle crash in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - At 8:06 this morning, the Norwalk Police Department responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, just south of Lowe Street, for a report of a crash.

Officers arrived on scene and found a single vehicle accident with four people injured, according to police.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Police have not released this persons identity as they work to notify next of kin.

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive was closed between Lowe Street and Knapp Street for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone that witnessed the accident or has any information regarding the accident is asked to contact investigators at 203-854-3111.

