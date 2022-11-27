Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

One person dead after single vehicle crash in Norwalk

Norwalk police (file).
Norwalk police (file).(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - At 8:06 this morning, the Norwalk Police Department responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, just south of Lowe Street, for a report of a crash.

Officers arrived on scene and found a single vehicle accident with four people injured, according to police.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Police have not released this persons identity as they work to notify next of kin.

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive was closed between Lowe Street and Knapp Street for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone that witnessed the accident or has any information regarding the accident is asked to contact investigators at 203-854-3111.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigate after crash involving police cruiser in New Haven
Police investigate after crash involving police cruiser in New Haven
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
Your Sunday evening update
FORECAST: Rain, heavy at times before midnight. Sunshine returns Monday afternoon.
Technical Discussion: Rain, Heavy At Times Before Midnight. Sunshine Returns Monday Afternoon.