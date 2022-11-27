Police investigate after car crashes into police cruiser in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials are investigating an incident on South Water Street after a crash between a car and a police cruiser.

The crash occurred between a white Kia and the police cruiser next to the Pequonock Yacht Club and close to the Harbor Landing Condos.

Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival.

That is evidence and information that officials will use in their investigation.

Neighbors say this is a very quiet neighborhood with not much police activity.

What led up to this, a suspect or any suspects in custody, and if anyone was injured is not clear at this time.

Channel 3 is working on gathering that information from the New Haven Police Department.

