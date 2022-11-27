Contests
Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting

Stonington celebrated its second annual lobster trap tree lighting.
By Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, Stonington celebrated their Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting.

Families from all over took the trip to see the beautiful lobster trap tree which will be out until after the holidays.

The stunning tree is 35 feet tall and made of 420 lobster traps, as well as buoys.

The tree was hand built by volunteers and each of the buoys were hand painted by 120 artists from Connecticut and Rhode Island.

This idea came after the founder, Lisa, saw the buoy tree in downtown Gloucester Massachusetts.

She figured it would be perfect for Stonington because it is CT’s last commercial fishing town.

“Every buoy tells a story whether it’s about a family, a memorial buoy or a buoy recognizing a business or non-profit organization. As you walk around the tree you get to learn about all those stories and businesses,” said Lisa konicki, President of Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Tree Founder.

The tree is open every night. The lights will be on from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. between now and January 15.

