Teen arrested for attempted murder after violent armed robbery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice.

The 48-year-old restaurant owner was not shot, but was struck in the face by fragments of equipment that had been hit by the bullets.

They were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and recognized the suspect as 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.

Rivera was located by police in under an hour sitting inside a vehicle on Fotch Street in Stratford.

Upon seeing officers, Rivera fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by police.

Rivera was placed under arrest and charged with robbery in the 1st degree, criminal attempt - murder, assault in the 1st degree, criminal attempt - assault in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

His bond is set at $500,000.

