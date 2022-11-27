Contests
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue.

According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn.

State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police.

This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided as they come in. Refresh the page for the latest information.

