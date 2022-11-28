Amazon expects record numbers for Cyber Monday sales

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Monday was predicted to be a big day for online shopping and experts offered some reminders before customers checked out.

This years Black Friday was a record-breaking event for Amazon.

This year, Cyber Monday was expected to be a time when gifts marked up due to inflation were discounted.

“We expect that Cyber Monday is going to be just as big,” said Caitlin McLaughin, spokesperson, Amazon Operations New England.

McLaughin described Cyber Monday as Amazon’s ‘Super Bowl.’ They have had Prime Days all throughout the year to prepare them for the holiday season.

“We invest in hiring seasonal employees. That usually happens in September and October so that we’re full staffed up long before the peak holiday season starts,” she said.

After the past few years, when many people stayed at home and shopped online, major shipping companies seemed to be in pretty good shape.

The time of year has also been when delivery drivers work overtime.

“We hire a lot of people and put a lot of routes on there and just don’t stop until every package is delivered that day,” said a delivery driver who wished to stay anonymous.

There were some reminders for customers from delivery drivers.

“Just be prepared for us to show up at any hour and just leave us those nice spots to leave the package, and leave us a path so if it does snow or sleet, we can get to it,” the driver said.

“‘Pack your patience’ is always a good rule of thumb for the holiday season,” McLaughin added.

The delivery driver also wanted to remind people that a lot of companies don’t really make the packages inconspicuous. If customers buy a dollhouse for a child, and it says Barbie on the side of it, the customer, and everyone will see it. The driver suggested keeping that in mind when ordering gifts.

