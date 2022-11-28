Crash, tractor trailer fire closes 2 lanes of I-91 north in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire in Enfield closed a couple of lanes of Interstate 91 north on Monday morning.

First responders could be seen between exits 46 and 47.

When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the tractor trailer.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

