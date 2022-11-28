Contests
Crash, tractor trailer fire closes 2 lanes of I-91 north in Enfield

A tractor trailer crash caused a fire on Interstate 91 in Enfield on Monday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire in Enfield closed a couple of lanes of Interstate 91 north on Monday morning.

First responders could be seen between exits 46 and 47.

When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the tractor trailer.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

