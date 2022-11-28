Dept. of Public Health announces CT’s first flu death of the season

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Connecticut’s first flu death of the season.

Health officials said the adult between the age of 50 – 59, died in November. They lived in New London County.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As we approach the holidays, I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

So far this flu season there have been 6,000 reported cases and 102 hospitalizations, according to Juthani.

“Flu season occurs between October and May, however, highest levels of influenza are traditionally seen between December and March,” DPH said.

DPH reminded residents of the importance of flu shots.

“At this time all Connecticut residents should also make sure that they have received their annual flu shot and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended boosters,” DPH said.

For information on local flu vaccine clinics, click here.

