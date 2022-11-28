Gov. schedules news conference in response to potential rise in energy rates

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor planned to address a potential rise in energy rates.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Monday at the state capitol.

Stream it live below:

Lamont said he’ll be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford, and Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman.

Earlier this month, Eversource and United Illuminating said they filed requests with state regulators to raise electric rates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.