Hartford police make arrest for deadly shooting in September

Donald Parker.
Donald Parker.(Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in September.

Jose Arriaga, 28, was murdered in the area of 326 Hillside Avenue on September 13.

Arriaga was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on Hillside, police said.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Hartford police took Donald Parker, 45, into custody for Arriaga’s murder. He was found in East Hartford.

Parker was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal possession of a firearm.

