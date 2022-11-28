Lawmakers aim to tackle gas tax holiday, home heating assistance, ‘hero pay’ during special session

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State lawmakers have a busy agenda ahead of them on Monday as a special legislative session begins.

They said their plan is to tackle some big issues that could save people money.

Lawmakers said they are planning to vote on whether to extend the state gas tax holiday for another month or reinstate the 25-cent excise tax come Dec. 1.

The goal would be to extend it for one more month, then gradually add the tax back in.

They’ll also be looking at home heating assistance funding.

Democrats want to add $30 million more to a home energy assistance program for low-income families, which would help with an expected rise in utility costs.

Republicans argue that given the state’s strong fiscal situation, the gas tax should be paused longer, and more money needs to be put into heating assistance.

All in all, lawmakers said they are keeping an eye on trends and where the cost of gas could go next.

“During the summer, gas prices went down a little bit. But now they’re going up a little bit, which is why we are working together right now and looking at whether we should extend this or not,” said Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Democrat from Guilford and comptroller-elect.

Lawmakers said they are also hoping to encourage more public transit. They could vote to offer free bus service until April 1.

Another of the topics on their agenda is expected to be frontline worker pay.

Lawmakers need to consider whether they’ll add additional funds to the popular pandemic pay program, or “hero pay.”

It was set up to give bonuses to private sector workers such as health care employees.

The fund has been running out of money because so many people applied for it.

The goal would be to add $90 million to it.

If a worker earns less than $100,000, the bonus would be close to $1,000, but less for those who earn more.

Lawmakers explained how much it would cost to fully fund the program.

“It will cost the state $122 million to make sure that each and every one of the people who applied, each and every one of those people who served our state so well during such a difficult time, they get the bonus they were promised and deserved,” Scanlon said.

