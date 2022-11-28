Man accused of invading Norwich family’s home; second suspect still at large

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he invaded a Norwich family’s home while armed with an assault rifle, according to police.

Authorities said a second suspect is still at large.

Police said it happened Monday morning at a home on Cliff Street.

Residents told police a man entered their home with a gun.

The residents fought with the suspect while they were on the 911 call, Norwich police said.

“When Officers arrived on scene the husband and wife were holding the suspect down in their bedroom floor,” said police.

Three children were home at the time of the home invasion. One of them was inside the parent’s bedroom, authorities said.

“The suspect was armed with an assault rifle and during the struggle for the rifle a shot was fired into the ceiling,” police said.

Norwich home invasion arrest (Norwich Police Department)

Jevon Scholl, 34, was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of high capacity magazine, illegal possession of assault rifle, and assault third-degree.

Police said Scholl is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Residents told police a second suspect was involved and fled the area.

“A K-9 track was conduct but it met with negative results,” said Norwich police.

Police said the second suspect, who may go by the nickname “Mel,” is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call Norwich police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.