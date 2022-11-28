People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home.

A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic.

“We always leave early because we made the mistake of leaving after lunch last year and it took us 2 hours to drive 5 miles,” said Gary Chin, who was traveling from New York City to Boston.

The rain this afternoon was also a factor for some.

“There’s horrible traffic around,” said Lori Sussman, who was heading to Maine from South Carolina.

The rest stop is also a good time to walk mans best friend. The Mattell family and their poodles did just that.

“Our girls were with us the whole weekend so they had a good thanksgiving too,” said MJ Mattell, driving from NJ to Maine.

AAA said half a million CT residents will be traveling for their holiday weekend, and more than 2 million people in New England will be traveling more than 50 miles.

State police also had a busy weekend.

They arrested 36 people for driving under the influence from Wednesday to Sunday morning, responded to more than 300 accidents, and gave out nearly 250 speeding tickets.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.