State’s attorney decides to file criminal charges against officers following New Haven man’s paralysis

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five officers involved in the paralysis of a New Haven man who was in the back of a police van face criminal charges, according to New Haven State’s attorney.

Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did not properly secure him in the back of a transport van back in June.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed that the officers face charges and planned a news conference for 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Cox’s family and lawyers said he was paralyzed from the chest down from the incident.

When the officer behind the wheel of the van slammed on the brakes to avoid a crash, Cox flew head-first into the van’s rear doors.

Before the incident, Cox was arrested on charges of breach of peace, second-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and first-degree threatening.

However, those charges were officially dropped last month, according to the New Haven Superior Court clerk’s office.

The court found that the officers involved followed proper procedure while they arrested Cox, but what they did afterward and during transportation was wrong.

When officers are transporting arrestees, they are responsible for the safe transport of that person to the police station, court officials said.

Back in September, Cox’s legal team announced a lawsuit against the City of New Haven.

Since the incident happened, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said changes were implemented at the police department, including to ensure the arrestees were properly belted in with seatbelts.

Cox’s attorney, Ben Crump, said the New Haven Police Department handled the incident “horrifically from start to finish and now they must answer for their conduct.”

