Wethersfield police seek driver of stolen Jeep after 2 cruisers rammed

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver of a stolen Jeep slammed into two Wethersfield police cruisers when the vehicle was spotted in town early Monday morning.

According to Wethersfield police, an officer was on a routine patrol near the Almar Motel on Arrow Road.

Just before 2:25 a.m., the officer noticed a license plate that had been reported stolen to Middletown police. The plate was attached to a silver Jeep Compass.

A backup officer was called to the scene.

As the officers stood alongside the Jeep, the driver put the vehicle in reverse, struck the two police vehicles, and fled the scene.

The officers said they attempted to pursue the vehicle; however, one police vehicle was inoperable.

The pursuit had to end.

None of the officers were hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the driver was asked to contact Officer Mark Wildman at 860-721-2900.

