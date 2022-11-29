FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as the search for a man who is accused of killing his daughter continues.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck.

He will be charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor once he’s caught.

Police said Francisquini killed the baby on Millville Street earlier this month.

The FBI is offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Francisquini. They previously offered a $10,000 reward.

The baby, identified as Camilla Francisquini, died of neck compressions and stab wounds, according to police.

According to the FBI, Christopher Francisquini has ties to Waterbury, New York, and New Haven. He was last seen on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven.

Christopher Francisquini is about 6′ tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, said the FBI.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police or the FBI.

