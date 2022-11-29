Contests
Fire crews respond to early morning fire in Middletown

Fire on S. Main St. early Tuesday morning.
Fire on S. Main St. early Tuesday morning.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials have confirmed that public safety crews are working an early morning fire on South Main St.

Shortly after 3:30 A.M., dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 714 S. Main St. in Middletown.

First due companies reported smoke showing from the building on arrival.

Dispatchers say the fire is now under control, and the fire is under investigation.

There is no word if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

