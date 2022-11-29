Fire crews respond to early morning fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials have confirmed that public safety crews are working an early morning fire on South Main St.

Shortly after 3:30 A.M., dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 714 S. Main St. in Middletown.

First due companies reported smoke showing from the building on arrival.

Dispatchers say the fire is now under control, and the fire is under investigation.

There is no word if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.