GREAT KIDS: Urban League scholars put together care packages for those in need

On this Giving Tuesday, we can all learn from a group of teenagers who spent part of Thanksgiving helping people they don't even know.

They assembled care packages ahead of the holiday for homeless teens in dire need.

At the Greater Urban League of Hartford just before Thanksgiving, a group of youth volunteers and others put together some unique packages with care.

“It will help them out giving them hygiene products and stuff, food to eat,” said Tony Williams, youth volunteer.

They are basic items like deodorant and winter caps, but the need is great.

It’s a fact youth volunteer Damani Reynolds understands.

“Not everybody has access to things they need and to be able to give back and help those people in need, why not? If you’re able to do it, why not?” said Damani.

These care packages are being assembled specifically for teenagers who don’t have a home.

It’s a group that Urban League Youth Development Manager Kyridna Richards said is often forgotten.

“Teenagers, high schoolers. they don’t really have anything. It’s dolls, toys, cares, action figures and a 16-year is not going to play with that,” said Kyrinda.

The focus is on the need and the timing. The packages will be distributed right before Thanksgiving.

“Teens can experience homelessness at any stage. It may not be someone in a shelter. They may be displaced for a moment. We want to add a little bit of joy where we can,” said Kyrinda.

Spreading the joy and feeling the reward.

The magnitude of this and the “why” they are here is not lost on these youth.

“I’m here to help give back to my community as well as people my age that aren’t fortunate enough,” said Tony.

With each part of the care package, it helps teach a life lesson.

“Just be happy to help others,” Damani said.

Giving back serves us all.

