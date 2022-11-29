Contests
WATCH LIVE: Hartford’s Mayor says he won’t be running for reelection

‘It’s time to pass the baton.’
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The current term will be the last for Hartford’s mayor.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Tuesday that he will not be running for reelection. A news conference was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Stream it live below:

“I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years,” Bronin said. “Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton.”

See Bronin’s social media announce about here:

