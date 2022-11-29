Husband, wife in Danbury found dead in apparent murder-suicide

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife in Danbury were found dead from a murder-suicide, police revealed on Tuesday.

Danbury police said their preliminary investigation found that one of the two shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves.

An autopsy is being performed today to help determine further details.

The two share three children between the age of 9 and 13. They are being cared for by family members.

“As there is no information leading us to believe a third party is involved in the deaths, and out of respect for the children and family members, we will not be releasing the names of those involved,” police said in a news release.

Police offered their “Crisis Text Line” for anyone who needed it. They described it as a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, people can text HELLO to 741741. It’s free and available 24/7. It’s also confidential.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.