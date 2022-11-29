Today is Giving Tuesday. Here are some ideas

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the holiday season already shifted into high gear, charities hoped for some spirited generosity on Giving Tuesday.

Organizers described Giving Tuesday as a movement that “unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.”

This season, the day ended up on Nov. 29.

There are three main ways people can participate: Giving time, giving gratitude, and giving support. However, it doesn’t stop there. The event’s website lists a bunch of ideas.

In Connecticut, charities also sought support.

The Connecticut Society of CPAs scheduled a “Day of Giving” event to benefit Connecticut Foodshare and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Donations will be accepted at the CTCPA office in Rocky Hill from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. More information can be found on the event’s website here.

Loaves and Fishes in Enfield called Giving Tuesday one of the biggest fundraising opportunities of the year.

The organization cited Connecticut’s food insecurity at an estimated 14 percent over the past 2 years.

For information about donating to Loaves and Fishes, check out its website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.