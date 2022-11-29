Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
alert for Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Quiet today, but we’ve declared an ALERT for tomorrow!
alert for Wednesday - WFSB
FORECAST: An Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday
Giving Tuesday.
Today is Giving Tuesday. Here are some ideas
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants