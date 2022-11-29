Triple shooting under investigation in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterbury are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday evening.

Part of the westbound side of West Main Street is blocked off. Multiple police are in the area.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo confirmed three people were shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

