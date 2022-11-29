Contests
Waterbury police lieutenant charged with DUI

David Balnis.
David Balnis.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing a DUI charge after a crash in October.

Officers responded to Highland Avenue on October 30 for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck that veered off the road and hit a parked vehicle, police said. The parked vehicle was not occupied.

Police identified the driver as David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Balnis is a lieutenant with Waterbury police and was off duty at the time of the crash, authorities said.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/ or alcohol, police said.

Balnis posted a $5,000 bond and is due in Waterbury Superior Court on December 8.

“Balnis will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation,” Waterbury police said.

