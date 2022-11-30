Bristol police seek missing 14-year-old girl

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 14-year-old girl was reported missing out of Bristol.

The Bristol Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Venecia Thomas.

Police said Venecia left her home on Nov. 29 sometime after school.

Police described her as a girl with purple/blue hair and blue eyes. She stands 5′1″ and weighs 215 pounds.

The only clothing description they had was that she should be wearing white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Venecia’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.