Convicted sex offender spotted in elementary school in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A convicted sex offender was able to get inside of an elementary school in Hartford.

According to an incident report, Alexander Robles got into Sarah Rawson Elementary School through an open door near the school’s loading dock.

It happened Tuesday shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Robles was first spotted inside the school by cafeteria workers.

The school safety officer found him and asked why he was there. Robles said he was in the school to use the bathroom.

Robles was instructed to leave.

He was found by an officer walking along Blue Hills Avenue, where he was arrested.

Hartford Public Schools released a statement on the incident:

Yesterday morning, an individual asked Rawson staff to use the restroom but was denied entry. The individual went around the building and entered through a door near the loading dock that was temporarily unlocked by cafeteria staff awaiting a delivery. The individual entered a staff-only restroom in the kitchen area near the door. Staff then called security, who escorted the individual off the premises. Hartford Police were notified and acted accordingly.

