Convicted sex offender spotted in elementary school in Hartford

Alexander Robles, a convicted sex offender, got inside Rawson Elementary School in Hartford on...
Alexander Robles, a convicted sex offender, got inside Rawson Elementary School in Hartford on Nov. 29, according to an incident report.(State of Connecticut Sex Offender Registry)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A convicted sex offender was able to get inside of an elementary school in Hartford.

According to an incident report, Alexander Robles got into Sarah Rawson Elementary School through an open door near the school’s loading dock.

It happened Tuesday shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Robles was first spotted inside the school by cafeteria workers.

The school safety officer found him and asked why he was there. Robles said he was in the school to use the bathroom.

Robles was instructed to leave.

He was found by an officer walking along Blue Hills Avenue, where he was arrested.

Hartford Public Schools released a statement on the incident:

Channel 3 has reached out to Hartford police for more details.

