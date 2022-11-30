Convicted sex offender spotted in elementary school in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A convicted sex offender was able to get inside of an elementary school in Hartford.
According to an incident report, Alexander Robles got into Sarah Rawson Elementary School through an open door near the school’s loading dock.
It happened Tuesday shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Robles was first spotted inside the school by cafeteria workers.
The school safety officer found him and asked why he was there. Robles said he was in the school to use the bathroom.
Robles was instructed to leave.
He was found by an officer walking along Blue Hills Avenue, where he was arrested.
Hartford Public Schools released a statement on the incident:
Channel 3 has reached out to Hartford police for more details.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.