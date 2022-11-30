Fans cheer on US at World Cup watch party on Hartford’s Pratt Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The United States is on to the knockout stage of the World Cup after a big win Tuesday.

The USMNT defeated Iran 1-0.

Fans filled Hartford’s historic Pratt Street to watch the game.

Vaughan’s Public House is one of the many places fans gathered to watch the match.

Fans were decked out in their red, white and blue as they cheered on the USMNT. They scored in the 38th minute.

The American Outlaws are a group that support the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams. They organize watch parties.

Since the US didn’t qualify four years ago, fans are extra eager to see to how far they can go in the World Cup.

“It’s so awesome, we haven’t had this kind of vibe on Pratt Street since before the pandemic and its super alive in the middle of the day, workday its super awesome to see people coming out and really enjoying themselves,” said Mike DiPietro of Glastonbury.

“We’ve always put on a great party and Pratt Street is a great place to party and all of greater Hartford should come down,” said Mike Kerr of Hartford.

“A lot of people in this country care about soccer, or football. The past four years, you’ve seen the growth of soccer, the MLS is on the rise and there’s a real passion for it. So having a team that is passionate, competitive is important in this country, especially heading in to 2026 when we host the games,” said Colby Lytle, US soccer fan.

The US plays the Netherlands Saturday at 10 a.m.

