Gwyneth Paltrow has the ‘perfect pizza’ at Sally’s Apizza in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven’s pizza joints have a reputation, and that reputation has been known to attract star power.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently stopped by Sally’s Apizza.

The business posted about the visit on its Facebook page.

Paltrow signed a box for the restaurant.

“For all the amazing people at Sally’s Apizza, thank you for the most perfect pizza,” she wrote.

