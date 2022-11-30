Contests
Gwyneth Paltrow has the ‘perfect pizza’ at Sally’s Apizza in New Haven

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven’s pizza joints have a reputation, and that reputation has been known to attract star power.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently stopped by Sally’s Apizza.

The business posted about the visit on its Facebook page.

Paltrow signed a box for the restaurant.

“For all the amazing people at Sally’s Apizza, thank you for the most perfect pizza,” she wrote.

