Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin talks about his decision to not seek re-election

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election.

Bronin, whp is a Democrat, was elected in 2015. He was re-elected to a second term in 2019.

Eyewitness News sat down with the mayor in his first sit down interview since that announcement was made.

Mayor Bronin, what would you say were some of the most challenging things when you first came into office that you had to face as mayor?

“The biggest challenges were clear, the city was insolvent, the city was bankrupt, and we set out our first mission to do it right, not to kick the can, but to make sure we got this city on a strong foundation for the long term,” Bronin said.

“I’m proud that we took a city that was insolvent and brought it to stability. I’m proud that we made sure that our community here had as good or better access to testing and vaccines and information as any community anywhere,” said Bronin.

Bronin said his work isn’t done yet.

“We have an awful lot of economic development work underway. Want to make sure that we finish that development around the baseball park, continue the momentum in Parkville and Albany Avenue and start the work at Bushnell South which is a critically important for the development of the city,” Bronin said.

How difficult was it coming to that decision, did you know you certainly didn’t want to seek another term? How difficult was it?

“It was really difficult decision, I love this work, I love this city, and I wrestled with it for quite a while. But at the end of the day, coming up on my eighth year as mayor, that’s a long time to do this work. Especially if you do it the way I’ve tried to do it, which is to give it everything you’ve got,” said Bronin.

The big question, what’s next for you? What is next?

“I don’t know the answer to that, I don’t have a plan. I’m going to stay focused on continuing to push this work forward, and I’ve got a year to figure it out,” Bronin said.

You still have a year to figure it out, a lot people have been questioning whether you might be running for governor down the line possibly.

“We just reelected a governor by a great margin and he’s doing a great job, next election is four years away and that’s a lifetime, both in politics and personal life,” said Bronin.

Do you think you’ll be staying in the political landscape or looking at opportunities elsewhere?

“I love this work, I love public policy, I love public service, but I’m not ruling anything in or out right now, I don’t have a plan and I’m just focused on keeping the work going right now,” said Bronin.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.